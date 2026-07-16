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Single-family rentalEast MidlandsEast of EnglandNorth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsResidentialInvestment

Lloyds Living grows portfolio to 9,000 homes

16 Jul 2026 | 14:21 | London | by May Agaran

Group buys 980 homes being developed by Barratt Redrow

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