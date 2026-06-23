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OfficeUK & IrelandWales

Lloyds' new Cardiff HQ floated for £38.5m sale

23 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Knight Frank mandated to lead disposal of newest grade A office outside London

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