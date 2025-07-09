Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Lloyd’s Register finds buyer for £90m City headquarters

9 Jul 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Maritime society closes in on deal to sell Richard Rogers-designed HQ

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Office Building, Building, Architecture

Lloyd’s Register markets £90m City headquarters

21 Mar 2025
Read
1 Rue Camille Desmoulins, Issy-les-Moulineaux

Johnson & Johnson finds buyer for €30m+ French headquarters

11 Oct 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Lloyd's of London chairman raises last-ditch objection to City tower plans

2 Jul 2024
Read
Shop, Person, Human

Lloyd’s of London to stay in City HQ

18 Dec 2023
Read