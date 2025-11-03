Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailCorporateHotels & LeisurePeopleUK & Ireland

LM promotes Nick Hartwell to head of agency

3 Nov 2025 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Appointment comes as firm prepares for next phase of growth

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, City

Revo appoints duo to executive board

30 Oct 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Savills appoints co-head of student accommodation valuations

29 Oct 2025
Read

Former Westfield head of leasing rejoins Bruce Gillingham Pollard

28 Oct 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Former Savills natural capital head lands new role

23 Oct 2025
Read