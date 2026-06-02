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PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingGermanyNon-performing loans

Loanland names managing director

2 Jun 2026 | 10:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Heino Betz joins from Hamburg Commercial Bank

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