Local investor snaps up €120m Munich department store

3 Oct 2025 | 06:35 | London | by Michael Minarzik
The 7,500 sq m property is leased to a sports retailer
Shah on property: the confusion over Landsec’s many pivots
Tritax buys £27m park in first deal since London fund relaunch
Q+A: Railpen – “Life sciences still has huge headroom”
Sunderland Council launches search for film studio development partners
Approval for Watson’s £100m Bolton regeneration
New council launched to represent Irish student housing sector
Big retailers to be excluded from highest business rates
Praxis submits plans for £100m Preston city centre project
London office campus marketed for £95m resi project
Q+A: Salboy Capital’s director on nearing £1bn of equity lending
Asif Aziz swoops for vast £220m London hotel
Private equity firm launches £600m student sale
Private equity firm lines up €240m Irish logistics sale
Logistics giant lines up £200m portfolio sale
JP Morgan investment banking boss moves to Jefferies
Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets
Back leverage demystified: what it is and why it matters
Gary Neville’s Relentless eyes prime Manchester development
GPE prepares £200m Fitzrovia block for sale
Pilkington returns to UK with CEO role