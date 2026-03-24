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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentItaly

Logicor and Kryalos plan €34m Rome logistics hub

24 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Project scheduled for delivery in second quarter of 2027

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