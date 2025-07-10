Green Street News - Homepage
Logicor bags 145,000 sq ft Northamptonshire shed letting

10 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Supply chain specialist Menzies takes Unit B at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT)

