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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsFinancingLeasingUK & Ireland

Logicor in advanced talks with supermarket chain for largest UK development

4 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

800,000 sq ft site was completed last month

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