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LogisticsEast MidlandsLeasingUK & Ireland

Logicor leases 500,000 sq ft Derby megashed

27 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Ceva Logistics to occupy unit that had been vacant since its April 2025 completion

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