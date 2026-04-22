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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandLeasing

Logicor lets 200,000 sq ft shed at Northamptonshire hub

22 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

3PL firm takes warehouse at one of largest rail-road intermodal logistics parks in the UK

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