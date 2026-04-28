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LogisticsContinental EuropeLeasingSpain

Logicor lets 38,000 sq m Spanish warehouse

28 Apr 2026 | 14:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Alibaba subsidiary signs for space at Alovera Logistics Park

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