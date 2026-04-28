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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Logicor lets 72,800 sq m North Rhine-Westphalia warehouse

28 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Logistics provider takes facility's entire space

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