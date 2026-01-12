Logicor names Swedish head

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12 Jan 2026 | 14:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Eva Sterner joins from Logicenters
JLL boosts data centre advisory platform
BNP Paribas RE appoints head of UK advisory
Sale of Boots’ Oxford Street flagship completes
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
Criterion’s Globe House conversion refused again
Poundland files administration notice
CBRE IM appoints head of office and retail asset operations
Q+A: Nuveen’s Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year
Landsec completes £516m Metrocentre acquisition
Deloitte expands Irish property team with senior hire
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Former Pimco trio launch European investment platform