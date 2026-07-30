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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceGermanyUK & IrelandInvestment

Logicor offloads €532m logistics portfolio to EQT

30 Jul 2026 | 07:22 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises 14 assets across the UK, Germany and France

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