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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Logicor's Smethwick mid-box shed approved

17 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Guy Montague-Jones

Logicor Spring 89 will be firm's first development of this size in the UK

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