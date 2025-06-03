Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsOccupier

Logistea buys €25m Finnish industrial asset 

3 Jun 2025 | 13:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property is fully let to Faerch Finland

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Grass

EQT buys five-asset logistics portfolio in southern France 

2 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Sirius sells €30m business park near Frankfurt 

30 May 2025
Read

Catena buys €38m Copenhagen logistics facility  

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Peakside to develop Gdańsk logistics park 

27 May 2025
Read