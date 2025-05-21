Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Logistea buys €40m Swedish warehouse 

21 May 2025 | 07:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property is fully let to Lyko  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Castellum to develop €28m Malmö warehouse

20 May 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

HIH and NREP JV acquires North Rhine-Westphalia logistics development

20 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Downtown

Siemens sells Madrid technology park to Alderan

19 May 2025
Read

Amazon to snap up €155m+ French logistics pair

19 May 2025
Read