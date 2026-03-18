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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingNordicsSweden

Logistea buys €55m Swedish logistics portfolio

18 Mar 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm agrees sale-and-leaseback deal with DSV

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