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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingNordicsSweden

Logistea buys €84m Stockholm cross dock from DSV

1 Oct 2026 | 07:13 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Sale-and-leaseback deal made for 54,000 sq m assets

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