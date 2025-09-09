Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGInvestmentUK & Ireland

Logistics census points towards confidence in the market

9 Sep 2025 | 14:15 | London | by Harry Young

Investor and developer sentiment strengthens as occupiers anticipate warehouse expansion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Architecture, Convention Center

Regional REIT’s Inglis: "We’re at the bottom of the market"

9 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Fox Real Estate launches logistics development unit

9 Sep 2025
Read

Ableprop snaps up £40m west London logistics scheme

9 Sep 2025
Read

Keyland puts West Yorkshire industrial site up for sale

9 Sep 2025
Read