Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsEast MidlandsSouth EastUK & Ireland

Logistics giant lines up £200m portfolio sale

29 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Two agents on board to manage disposal of Project Dawn

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

RLAM acquires £340m Northampton logistics development site

24 Sep 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, City

£400m LaSalle portfolio split up

24 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

PLP and Indurent get green light for 645,000 sq ft logistics hub

23 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Panattoni secures planning consent for new Reading logistics park

24 Sep 2025
Read