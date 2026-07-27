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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandCorporatePeople

Logistics partner leaves Colliers for Cushman

27 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Partner joins after nearly a decade at Colliers

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