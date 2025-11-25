Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateLogisticsNorth WestUK & Ireland

Logistics partner to leave Cushman for CPP

25 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Yorkshire-headquartered firm established Manchester office earlier this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman & Wakefield's life sciences agency boss departs

10 Oct 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Cushman adds partner to Manchester office

8 Oct 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman beefs up valuation team with two senior hires  

24 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Cushman names EMEA offices research head

14 Oct 2025
Read