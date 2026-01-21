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LogisticsDevelopmentFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Logistics take-up in 2025 highest since pandemic

21 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Chinese e-commerce firms and defence industry account for 4.6m sq ft of leasing

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