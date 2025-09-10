Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesAustraliaBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingGermanyNetherlands

Logistics titan launches €1bn data centre fund

10 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Warehouse developer continues diversification into rapidly growing sector

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Data centre players paying huge premiums for sites

30 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Global investors join Goodman in $4.1bn Hong Kong data centre partnership

4 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Greg Goodman on how Goodman Group is leveraging global uncertainty and leaning into data centres

29 May 2025
Read

Goodman taps former Microsoft, Amazon executive to lead data centres

15 Apr 2025
Read