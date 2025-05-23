Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyLondonOccupierUK & Ireland

London and Frankfurt poised to lead record year for data centre take-up

23 May 2025 | 13:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

CBRE forecasts capacity to hit the highest level since 2021

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Brotherton sets sights on data centres and Germany with senior hire  

20 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Apto to build €3bn Milan data centre campus

16 May 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Global data centre market poised for “unprecedented growth” with £229bn firepower

3 Apr 2025
Read

How can we create a sustainable future for data centres?

12 May 2025
Read