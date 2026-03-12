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OfficeAPACContinental EuropeFranceGermanyGlobalInvestmentLeasingLondonUK & IrelandUnited States

London and Paris attract highest office investment in Europe

12 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Sentiment towards sector improved considerably in 2025, says JLL

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