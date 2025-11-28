Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeResidentialSpain

UK manager eyes €100m Barcelona student tower

28 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

526-unit scheme forms part of Porta Diagonal redevelopment zone

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Pool

€70m+ Barcelona student scheme hits the market

18 Nov 2025
Read

Joint venture seals €120m Barcelona student housing deal

14 Oct 2025
Read

Ardian and Rockfield buy another Barcelona student property 

22 Jul 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Q+A: Cushman Spain CEO – “Capital is ready, the real test is how we execute”

27 Oct 2025
Read