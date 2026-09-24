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DevelopmentLondonOfficePlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

London City Plan 2040 clears heritage views planning hurdle

24 Sep 2026 | 15:42 | London | by May Agaran

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook withdraws ministerial direction

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