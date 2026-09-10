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RegenerationInvestmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

London deputy mayor approves 3,000-home Beckton Riverside project

10 Sep 2026 | 08:13 | London | by May Agaran

Outline plans for nearly 3,000 homes were called in due to its size  

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