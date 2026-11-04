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RetailLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

London Designer Outlet goes under offer

4 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Julie Cruz, Chris Borland

Acquisitive buyer hunts 265,000 sq ft asset for about £130m

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