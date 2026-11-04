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4 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Julie Cruz, Chris Borland
Acquisitive buyer hunts 265,000 sq ft asset for about £130m
Oaktree’s Pure DC locks in up to $1.9bn of financing
Joint venture snaps up £615m Runwood care home portfolio
ESR Europe makes double promotion
Pictet appoints head of multi-manager real estate
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
Bywater gets go-ahead for £80m Southwark co-living project
Former John Lewis real estate head launches consultancy
Supermarket Income REIT completes £60m fundraise
Barjane plans 420,000 sq ft Warwickshire shed
Former CBRE living boss joins Avison Young
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office