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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

London development "pivoting from market bottom to opportunity"

19 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Trough creates new window for land acquisition and alternative-use housing, according to Montagu Evans' report

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