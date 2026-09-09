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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentUK & Ireland

London drives £2.1bn UK hotel deals in first half

9 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Janaire Einstein Francisco

Capital's dominance and international buyers underpin Europe’s most liquid hotel market, says Savills

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