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OfficeInvestmentLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

London faces potential office supply gap amid drop in construction starts

28 Apr 2026 | 07:56 | London | by May Agaran

Office crunch from 2027 to 2030 anticipated as refurbs outpace new schemes, says Deloitte

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