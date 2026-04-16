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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeLeasing

London fintech unicorn eyes 150,000 sq ft HQ move

16 Apr 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Europe’s fastest-growing payments provider plots further expansion

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