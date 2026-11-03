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OfficeLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

London Fire Brigade control centre in play as part of £55m double sale

3 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Kimmre is handling the disposal of critical government infrastructure

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