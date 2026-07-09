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Life SciencesUK & IrelandAlternativesTechnology

London life sciences venture capital investment hits £2.2bn

9 Jul 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Total is 50% higher than at the same point in 2025

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