Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DistressCorporateFinanceLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

London luxury resi scheme racked up £400m debts

23 Jul 2025 | 11:16 | London | by May Agaran

Latest administrators' report reveals only 14 of 72 flats sold since firm collapsed in 2023

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Neighborhood

London Square submits fresh plans for Battersea residential scheme

22 Apr 2025
Read

London Square strikes deal to buy £222m luxury resi site

19 Dec 2024
Read
City, Urban, Neighborhood

Greystar secures £600m+ loan for south London resi scheme

8 Oct 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Company behind luxury London resi scheme wound down owing £7m

3 May 2024
Read