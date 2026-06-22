NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

London needs more investment in student housing to stay top of the class

22 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Mark Morgan

The capital can't remain globally competitive without providing for its universities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

McLaren bags approval for 14-storey Hammersmith student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Telford Living back to buying with Stratford acquisition

24 Sep 2026
Read
Corner, City, Architecture

Praemia closes London office

22 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

€70m+ Madrid student sports campus in play

21 Sep 2026
Read