Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLondonOccupierUK & Ireland

London office leasing activity climbs to 4.8m sq ft

31 Jul 2025 | 15:13 | London | by May Agaran

Growth bolstered by 2.7m sq ft of lettings signed across 149 transactions, according to Savills

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

CIT leases further 43,000 sq ft at Hylo

31 Jul 2025
Read

NewRiver reports 252,000 sq ft of lettings and renewals

31 Jul 2025
Read
Symbol, Sign, Road Sign

Vodafone makes call on 100,000 sq ft London HQ move

29 Jul 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

South East office take-up hits 1.4m sq ft in first half

28 Jul 2025
Read