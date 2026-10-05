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OfficeDevelopmentLondonPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

London office towers to shed cycle basements under new Draft Plan

5 Oct 2026 | 14:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Around 76% of office bays sit empty, according to a new report

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