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OfficeLondonSouth EastUK & IrelandPolicy & Regulation

London offices face potential £1bn tax hit

15 Oct 2026 | 14:54 | London | by May Agaran

Proposed measures will target high-value office blocks with a rateable value of over £500,000

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