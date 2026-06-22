NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

London Square acquires Lillie Square project

22 Jun 2026 | 14:02 | London | by May Agaran

Shaftesbury Capital exits west London scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Green light for Fifth State's West Hampstead student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Redevco lends €50m for Dutch logistics scheme

24 Sep 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Green light for 523-home Vauxhall scheme

24 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

The quiet carbon revolution in London’s office development

18 Sep 2026
Read