NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

London Square clinches consent for 288 Brixton homes

25 Mar 2026 | 13:50 | London | by May Agaran

Resolution to grant planning permission awarded for 49 Brixton Station Road revamp

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Tory mayoral hopeful Festus Akinbusoye: how I would get London building again

2 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Green light for Fifth State's West Hampstead student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Developers pivot from residential in London viability crisis

24 Sep 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Green light for 523-home Vauxhall scheme

24 Sep 2026
Read