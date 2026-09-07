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ResidentialCorporateDevelopmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

London Square named as first partner for £3bn Waterloo innovation district

7 Sep 2026 | 14:53 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Aldar-backed developer secures residential mandate on Royal Street masterplan

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