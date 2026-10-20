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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

London Square targets £5bn residential pipeline

20 Oct 2026 | 08:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Aldar-owned housebuilder is building up to 9,000 homes in five years

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