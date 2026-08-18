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OpinionInvestmentLogisticsLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

London: still the champion of global real estate

18 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Pilgrim

In an uncertain world, the capital remains a centre of strategic diversification

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