Advanced Search

LondonOccupierOfficeUK & Ireland

London Stock Exchange Group recommits to expanded HQ

14 May 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

LSEG is taking an additional 100,000 sq ft of office space in Paternoster Square

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

London Stock Exchange Group

Dutch-Japanese consortium secures prized London Stock Exchange site

6 May 2021
Read
Office Building, Building, City

London Stock Exchange Group lodges plans for 400,000 sq ft site

16 Feb 2021
Read

Final trio emerges for 450,000 sq ft London Stock Exchange site

10 Feb 2021
Read

First major test of City office market as bidders line up for London Stock Exchange tower site

13 Jan 2021
Read