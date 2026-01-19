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OpinionLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

London super-prime: reset, demand and opportunity

19 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Daniel Austin

After years of price adjustment, the capital is attracting a fresh wave of internationally mobile buyers

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